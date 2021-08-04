Dixie Fire Grows as Firefighters Brace for Windy, Dry Conditions

Heat from the flames created a pyrocumulus cloud, a massive column of smoke that rose 30,000 feet in the air, said Mike Wink, a Cal Fire operations section chief.

The fire has threatened thousands of homes and destroyed 67 houses and other buildings since breaking out on July 14. It was 35% contained as of Wednesday morning.

About 150 miles to the west, the lightning-sparked McFarland Fire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest. The fire was only 5% contained. It had already burned fiercely through more than 20,000 acres of drought-stricken vegetation.

Similar risky weather was expected across Southern California, where heat advisories and warnings were issued for interior valleys, mountains and deserts for much of the week.

Heat waves and historic drought have made wildfires harder to fight in the American West. Scientists say climate change has made the region much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to produce more extreme weather, sparking more frequent and destructive wildfires.