SF to Begin Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots to Some, Even as WHO Urges Moratorium

While Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is effective at preventing serious infections, she added, “we have gotten requests based on patients talking to their physicians, and that’s why we are allowing the accommodations.”

Bobba insisted the city would only sanction the supplemental shots under certain circumstances, and was not deviating from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, which stops short of recommending a booster.

The city's decision comes amid an alarming nationwide spike in new infections stemming from the highly transmissible delta variant, one that has sparked an sharp uptick in hospitalizations, almost exclusively among the unvaccinated.

California health officials on Tuesday reported more than 7,300 new cases of the coronavirus and 6.7% of tests were positive over a seven-day period, a steep increase from just a few weeks ago although still far lower than during a fall and winter surge.

Confusion has swirled around the various vaccines and whether they are effective against the delta variant.

In clinical trials in the United States, the single shot J&J vaccine has been shown to be 72% effective in preventing moderate to severe illness from COVID-19. That's compared to the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are considered to be roughly 95% effective.

Early preprint research conducted using blood samples in labs also suggests the J&J vaccine could be less effective against the delta variant — but researchers caution that the analysis is preliminary and more studies are needed.

In July, J&J said its vaccine provided at least eight months of immunity from COVID-19 and “generated strong, persistent activity” against the delta variant.

Even so, Desi Kotis, associate dean at UCSF's School of Pharmacy, said the city's new policy seemed at odds with most current official health guidelines.

Neither the California Department of Public Health, the CDC or the WHO have endorsed administering additional shots to people considered fully vaccinated, including those who have received the J&J vaccine, she noted.

“It’s not backed by anybody else, any other counties, so I would wait for now,” Kotis said.

The WHO has repeatedly called for rich countries to do more to help improve access to vaccines in the developing world. It argues that no one is safe from COVID-19 until everyone is immunized, because the longer and more widely the virus circulates, the greater the chance of new variants emerging.

"Even while hundreds of millions of people are still waiting for their first dose, some rich countries are moving towards booster doses," Dr. Tedros said Wednesday. He noted that more than 80% of vaccines have been administered in high- and upper-middle income countries, even though they account for less than half of the world's population.

The UN health agency has no power to require countries to act, and many nations during the pandemic have ignored its appeals to donate more vaccines and boost production in developing countries.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the delta variant,” Tedros said. “But we cannot and we should not accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world's most vulnerable people remain unprotected.”