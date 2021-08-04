SF Mayor London Breed Agrees to Pay Almost $23K in Fines for Ethics Breach

San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Monday agreed to pay nearly $23,000 in fines to the city for a series of ethics violations while in office, including asking a former governor to release her brother from prison and allowing the former head of public works, who's now embroiled in a corruption scandal, to pay her car repair bill.

The proposed agreement from the city’s Ethics Commission also fines Breed for failing to properly report a 2015 campaign contribution while running for re-election to the Board of Supervisors. If approved by the Ethics Commission at its next meeting on Aug. 13, the mayor will personally pay the fine, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday.

The commission found Breed’s violations are “significant” and involve the misuse of her title as mayor for personal gain and violated the city’s rules on accepting gifts from subordinates and campaign contributions.

Breed said in a statement Tuesday that the fines are “fair” and she took responsibility for her actions.