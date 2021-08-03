Uninsured or Unemployed? You Might Be Missing Out on Free Health Insurance

One major change: If you've received unemployment benefits at any point this year, you might qualify for a comprehensive silver plan through the end of 2021.

Put it all together? There are zero-cost premium plans available to 13.3 million Americans — nearly half of the 29 million or so uninsured. Yet puzzlingly few have enrolled.

"There are millions of people who are passing up free health insurance," says Cynthia Cox, director of the Program on the ACA at the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, who authored a recent brief on the topic. "That free health insurance — most of the time — actually comes with very low deductibles, too. So a lot of times, people could have all — or the vast majority — of their health care costs paid for."

Among the uninsured, 5 million are eligible not for free plans, but are for subsidized ones, and an additional 10.7 million people are not eligible for either, because they live in a state that has not expanded Medicaid, are undocumented immigrants, or have access to an affordable plan through their employer or the ACA, according to KFF's analysis.

Why would millions of people pass up the chance at free health coverage?

"I still hear constantly that people have no idea that this was an option," says Jeremy Smith, a health insurance navigator at the nonprofit First Choice Services in West Virginia. Navigators give free advice to people who want to enroll in ACA plans.

Bad experiences trying to sign up in the past, or plans with high out-of-pocket costs and deductibles might have turned people off, Smith says. Even though many plans are available that have zero-dollar premiums, some may still have other out-of-pocket costs to be aware of.

He finds most of the people he's enrolling are still paying something every month, but it really varies. "For one family, it might make sense to take the zero-dollar plan that's got a little bit higher deductible," he says. "The next [family] can dig in, and they may be willing to pay $100 a month if it means their deductible's lower and their co-pays are lower."

Still, he thinks a lot of people are missing out. "Even though everybody's trying to do all they can to say there's these new options, a lot of people just think they don't qualify, therefore they don't look into it," Smith says.

Inertia is also a powerful force, says Louise Norris, who co-owns an insurance brokerage in Colorado. Or maybe people are concerned about documentation or having to make complicated choices.