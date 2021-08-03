Community Colleges Offer Cash, Textbooks to Students Who Get Vaccinated

Jaime Barrientos, a psychology student at Los Angeles Mission College, was searching for information on fall classes a couple weeks ago when he noticed that coronavirus vaccines were being offered during on-campus registration. He messaged a friend who was also unvaccinated and hadn’t planned on getting the shot, and the two of them spent the afternoon in the school’s library filling out paperwork for their first dose of the Pfizer regimen.

What got Barrientos and his skeptical friend out of the house to get vaccinated?

“The money,” the duo said in unison.

In an effort to increase vaccination among its 250,000 students, the Los Angeles Community College District offered $75 to each student who got vaccinated at two campus events — one July 21 at LA Mission and another at Los Angeles Valley College on July 31. Students who brought along a friend or family member could earn $150.

While the University of California and California State University have both mandated vaccination for students, faculty and staff who spend time on campus, most of California’s 73 community college districts are choosing instead to encourage or incentivize vaccination. Some are offering money, textbooks or other inducements to get students to sign up.