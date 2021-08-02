Immigration Advocates Go Back to Court in Bid to End Trump COVID Measure Blocking Asylum-Seekers

But advocates for migrants — including the Texas Civil Rights Project, RAICES, the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, and Oxfam — argue the rule is being misused to illegally block vulnerable people from seeking humanitarian protection in the United States.

Spokespersons for the U.S. Justice Department and Homeland Security departments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advocacy Groups Say Rule Is Being Used as Excuse

Groups that have pushed to end the program have long argued the administration is using Title 42 less as a way to control the spread of the coronavirus — and more to curb migration and mitigate political pressure from Republicans.

The Trump administration first invoked Title 42, a section of the Public Health Safety Act, early in the pandemic, arguing it was justified to block entry of certain groups "in the interest of public health."

The groups sued the Trump administration over its use of the measure last year but put the case on hold when Biden took office, pending negotiations. Those talks are at an impasse. Gelernt, from the ACLU, said the groups now plan to seek an immediate preliminary injunction to stop the practice.

"The Biden administration asked for some time to fix what it said were problems created by the prior administration. We gave them more than sufficient time," he said.

Biden Reversed Other Trump Measures But Not This One

When Biden took office, he quickly reversed several of Trump's harshest immigration policies, pledging a more "humane" system. But the new administration kept using Title 42 to shut out most people seeking asylum, to the consternation of advocates who had sued the U.S. government to stop it. The administration made exceptions for unaccompanied children and some families.

The use of Title 42 gave the Biden administration additional time to grapple with the largest surge of migrants to the border in recent history. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border officials encountered migrants 188,829 times in June, the highest single month total in years.