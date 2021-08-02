Immigration Advocates Go Back to Court in Bid to End Trump COVID Measure Blocking Asylum-Seekers

Updated Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:34 PM PT
Immigration advocates who had been negotiating with the Biden administration to end a Trump-era rule that blocks most migrants from entering the United States have given up waiting.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups are going back to court. They plan to file a preliminary injunction to stop the continued use of the Title 42 public health law that has allowed border agents to swiftly remove tens of thousands of migrants and asylum-seekers arriving at the southern border.
"The Biden administration has left us no choice but to go back to court. It's been seven months, and Title 42 is still in place," Lee Gelernt, a lawyer for the ACLU, told NPR. "We believe this is our only option."
The Biden administration has kept the policy in place, citing concerns about the pandemic, including the explosion of cases of the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The new wave of cases also led the administration to extend restrictions on international tourists from many countries and impose new vaccine requirements for federal workers.