COVID Vaccinations Lag for People on Medi-Cal

Jacey Cooper, the state’s Medicaid director, called the vaccination disparity a "stark reminder of the inequities within our delivery system."

Medi-Cal vaccination rates are under 50% in most counties, but the rates are especially low in rural far-northern counties. In Lassen, Shasta, Tehama, Trinity and Modoc counties, less than 30% of Medi-Cal enrollees are vaccinated. Those counties also have low overall vaccination rates for their entire population.

In Tulare County, which has one of the largest Medi-Cal populations in the state, 48% of the county’s residents have been vaccinated but only 33% of Medi-Cal enrollees. In Los Angeles County, 70% of its overall population is vaccinated, compared to only 49% of people on Medi-Cal.





"It is problematic that this gap exists, but it is consistent with national trends that show people with low incomes are less likely to be vaccinated," said Laurel Lucia, director of the Health Care Program at UC Berkeley’s Labor Center.

State and county health officials and nonprofit groups have been struggling to reach people in low-income communities. They are trying mobile vaccination clinics, door-to-door canvassing and monetary incentives.

The state’s Department of Health Care Services said it’s doing several things to increase vaccination among Medi-Cal patients, including sharing ​​data with health plans about which enrollees have yet to be vaccinated, encouraging more Medi-Cal providers to sign up to administer the vaccine and working with hospital associations to improve vaccine access in emergency rooms.

Experts said one major reason that many people on Medi-Cal may be unvaccinated is that it is harder for them to take time off work.