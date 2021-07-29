US Judge May Require Vaccines for California Prison Staff

Kelso asked Tigar to order that no employees be allowed into prisons unless they prove they've been vaccinated or have a religious or medical exemption.

And he said no inmates should be allowed to work outside of prisons — including as inmate firefighters — unless they are vaccinated or have an exemption. Kelso also wants to bar in-person visits for inmates who aren't vaccinated and don't have an exemption.

Tigar agreed that voluntary efforts have not been enough, though he was hopeful they will bring improved results before he rules on Kelso’s recommendation in coming weeks.

“Mandatory vaccination is not the court’s first choice,” Tigar said, but he said he needs to be ready to order it if more efforts don’t do the trick.

Kelso's recommendation comes four days after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered nearly a quarter-million state employees and at least 2 million health care workers to show proof of vaccination, but the governor gave them the alternative of getting tested weekly.

Tigar has broad authority to direct medical care within California prisons, while Kelso has operational control but has been increasingly working with state officials to improve what federal judges ruled was substandard care.

Don Specter, executive director of the nonprofit Prison Law Office, in an email called Kelso's recommendation essential and “the most effective way to reduce deaths, hospitalizations and infections among the incarcerated population, the staff and the community.”

The California Correctional Peace Officers’ Association, which represents most prison guards, backed Newsom's order on Monday. But it said in a court filing that mandatory vaccinations aren’t needed because infection rates remain extremely low and less intrusive means haven't been exhausted.