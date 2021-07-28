Do You Need to Wear a Mask Indoors Where You Live? Check This Map

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly," Walensky said. She noted that new data from outbreak investigations show that, although only rarely, vaccinated people can still get infected and spread the virus to others.
"On rare occasions, some vaccinated people infected with the delta variant after vaccination may be contagious and spread the virus to others," she told reporters when announcing the new guidelines. "This new science is worrisome and, unfortunately, warrants an update to our recommendations."
The data for this map comes from the CDC and is updated regularly. The color-coding is based on two metrics: the number of new cases per 100,000 residents and the percent of coronavirus tests that come back positive in a seven-day period. (A high positivity rate indicates that the number of infections in a place may be high, and that more testing needs to be done.)
If those two metrics show different levels of transmission in a given place, the CDC selects the higher level. Nearly two-thirds of counties in the country are currently experiencing substantial or high transmission as of late July. That includes 45 of California’s 58 counties, where about 96% of the state's nearly 40 million people live, CalMatters reported. The counties with lower transmission rates — home to roughly 1.7 million people — include Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, San Benito, Glenn, Tehama, Lassen, Modoc, Sierra, Alpine, Mono, Inyo and Tulare.