Do You Need to Wear a Mask Indoors Where You Live? Check This Map

With the delta variant taking off around the country, the federal government on Tuesday updated its masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people.

The new advice is to mask up indoors if you live in a place with "substantial" or "high" virus transmission. (The guidance for people who are unvaccinated remains the same: Always mask up indoors.)

So, what's the level of transmission where you live? Look up your county below.





The change to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's masking guidelines came after pressure from many outside experts. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a press briefing that the change comes after new evidence showed delta was more transmissible than previously understood.