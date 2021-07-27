Hint: Choose the Shot

KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon titled, "The Choice" that shows rising vaccinations on the left side while the right side shows rising hospitalizations, testing, deaths, masks forever and a plummeting economy.

Requiring proof of vaccine is becoming more commonplace. On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced state employees and health care workers must be vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID-19.

As the delta variant runs rampant among the unvaccinated, it's about time cities, counties and even bars require proof of vaccine.

We need to do all we can to encourage — and, yes, mandate — that as many people as possible get vaccinated.

People who are standing up for bogus Fox News-style "freedom," or who just haven't quite gotten around to getting their shot, are endangering their own lives, the lives of people with medical conditions who can't get the vaccine and the lives of all children under 12 years old.

