Aided by Small Changes in Weather, Firefighters Continue to Battle Dixie Fire

Weather conditions Tuesday were helping at least temporarily to calm two gigantic wildfires burning along the West Coast but there was bad news for a tiny California community savaged by flames last weekend, and property losses increased in Oregon.

Damage assessment teams have so far tallied 36 structures destroyed and seven damaged in Indian Falls, said Nick Truax, an incident commander for the massive Dixie Fire in the mountains of Northern California.

The assessment was about half complete, Truax said during an online briefing Monday night. The ability to safely tally damage depends on fire activity.

CZU and south Bay Area Strike Teams still battling the #DixieFire, conducting firing operations, strengthening control lines, and structure defense. San Mateo County Fire, Coastside Fire @scottsvalleyFD Santa Cruz City Fire @centralfiresc and Branciforte Fire #StrikeTeams #CaWx pic.twitter.com/7D7HTTgsdP — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) July 26, 2021

The Dixie Fire had scorched more than 325 square miles as of early Tuesday and was 23% contained. More than 10,000 homes were threatened in Plumas and Butte counties, a region about 175 miles northeast of San Francisco.

An inversion layer on Monday trapped smoke over much of the fire, and the shade helped lower temperatures and keep humidity up, incident meteorologist Julia Ruthford said.

Similar smoke conditions were expected through Tuesday. Monsoon moisture was streaming over the region but only light showers were likely on the fire. A return to hotter and drier conditions was forecast for later in the week.

The Dixie Fire, burning mostly on federal land, is among dozens of large blazes burning in the U.S.

