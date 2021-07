California reservoirs lay bare the worsening drought before our eyes, with the water level at Lake Oroville quickly approaching a new record low.

Of course Lake Oroville isn't the only rapidly shrinking reservoir. From Lake Shasta to Marin County to Lake Mead, the state is in an extreme drought with no end in sight.

Remember those drying-up reservoirs next time you turn on the tap, and be sure to take active steps to conserve water if you haven't already.