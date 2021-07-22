A Vote for Cleaner Air

Air regulators at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District voted to force Chevron's Richmond refinery and PBF Energy's refinery in Martinez to dramatically cut down the particulate matter they emit.

Both corporations, of course, were up in arms about the cost of installing the scrubbing devices that will allow them to meet the new requirement.

Air regulators estimated the cost of the wet gas scrubbers to be around $250 million.

That's a lot of money, unless your annual revenues are measured in the billions: over $94 billion for Chevron and $15 billion for PBF Energy.

That seems like a small price to pay for helping to keep people in the surrounding communities alive and healthy.