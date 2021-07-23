Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Francisco Counties Urging Employers to Require Vaccines

Public health officials in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties are now recommending that businesses require their employees to get vaccinated. The guidance comes as the delta variant continues to spread across the Bay Area, sparking stark increases in case numbers and hospitalizations.

"What we really want to do is empower businesses and say that public health is fully behind these types of requirements," said Dr. Naveena Bobba, the deputy health director for San Francisco.

The recommendations announced by health officials on Thursday fell short of making vaccines a work requirement, but health officials strongly urged businesses to push their employees to get the shot.

"We know COVID isn’t going away," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County’s health officer. "The choice now is to get vaccinated or get COVID."