Groundhog Day for Masking

The COVID delta variant is spreading fast and many Bay Area counties are calling on people to mask up in public indoor spaces, even if they're vaccinated.

Here are some answers to questions you may have.

The most maddening reason vaccinated people are being asked to re-mask is to help protect people who refuse to get inoculated.

If everyone wears face masks (again), then people who choose to remain unvaccinated will be protected from their own stupidity as the much more virulent delta variant spreads.

At least wearing masks will help protect children under 12, who are not yet eligible for COVID vaccines – and those very children were made more vulnerable by the anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists.