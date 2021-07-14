Should students in California schools be required to wear face masks when in-person classes resume next month?

That depends who you ask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines last week that said fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear face masks indoors but recommended keeping a distance of 3 feet to avoid spreading COVID-19.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health announced that all students at K-12 public schools must wear masks — even if they are fully vaccinated — or risk being sent home.

After an immediate uproar, health officials punted the enforcement portion of their mandate to local school districts.

Unfortunately, this looks like another confusing patchwork of competing health guidelines.

What's a kid to do?