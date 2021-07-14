'The Wounds Go Back Really Far': Olympic Surfing Exposes Whitewashed Native Hawaiian Roots

White settlers first arrived on the island in the 1700s, bringing with them disease that nearly wiped out the Native Hawaiian population, conquest to take over the land and its bounty of natural resources, and racist attitudes that relegated the Indigenous population to second-class citizenship.

Though it was three Native Hawaiian princes who first showed off surfing to the mainland in 1885 during a visit to Santa Cruz, white businessmen are credited with selling surfing and Hawaii as an exotic tourism commodity for the wealthy. That trajectory has since manifested into a professional sports league largely fronted by white athletes.

But the Native Hawaiians never gave up their sport and by the 1970s, there was a full-blown racial clash around surfing with well-documented fights in the ocean. The issue pitted Native Hawaiians and some white residents who grew up among them against the white Californian and Australian surfers who sought to exclude locals from the world's best waves on their very own turf.

An infamous brawl involved a trash-talking Australian surfer named Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew, who was battered and humbled by the locals. The surfing world's reverence for Hawaii and Native Hawaiians was cemented. Bartholomew would go on to run the Association of Surfing Professionals, an earlier iteration of the current pro league.

"I treaded lightly in light of what they went through because there was an internalization that this is something that was stolen from them," said Richard Schmidt, who was among the white Californian pro surfers on the scene in that era. "You're never a complete surfer until you prove yourself in Hawaii."

Yet critics say the business and branding aspect of the sport and lifestyle largely remained white-centered.

"When surfing started to become really popular, that triggered money and that triggered business people and things we'd never thought we'd have to deal with as people who surf in Hawaii," said Walter Ritte, a longtime Native Hawaiian activist. "There's no doubt that the control is not here in Hawaii."

A Hawaii Kingdom National Team?

The effort to take back surfing's narrative is why sovereignty activists applied for a Hawaii Kingdom national team to compete at the Olympics. Their longshot request hinges on the fact that they say there was no ratified treaty that ever formally dissolved Hawaii's autonomy. The United States annexed Hawaii in 1898 after the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy by U.S.-backed forces in 1893.

A statement from the International Olympic Committee, which has ignored the request, noted only that applicants must be an "independent state recognized by the international community."