Free Muni for All Youth Ages 18 and Under to Begin on August 15

A program providing free rides on San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency buses, trains and cable cars for people under age 19 will expand to last the entire 2021-2022 school year, city leaders announced on Monday.

The expanded Free Muni for Youth program is set to take effect on August 15, a day before San Francisco Unified School District schools will reopen for all students.

The one-year program is expected to provide some 100,000 youth free access on Muni. According to Mayor London Breed's office, $2 million in the upcoming budget has been allocated to cover this initiative.

With the program's expansion, youth under 19 won't need to fill out an application for the program and can simply hop aboard a Muni bus without having to tag their Clipper card.

Fare inspectors won't request proof of payment for people who are visibly under 19 years old, however, youth above 16 are encouraged to carry their student ID or other form of identification, city officials said.

Our expansion of Free Muni for Youth will launch on August 15th to coincide with the start of the school year. No application needed. If you're 18 or under, Muni will be free. https://t.co/UqbRtuGN4t — London Breed (@LondonBreed) July 12, 2021

"So many of our youth depend on Muni to get around the city, and these fares have a significant impact on their budgets," said Breed in a statement.

"I can't wait to see Muni buses packed with students eager to return to the classroom this fall. This expansion will make San Francisco more accessible for all of our youth and, hopefully, foster a new generation of Muni riders."

For cable car service, however, San Francisco youth will need to obtain a pass, which is provided by the SFMTA.

