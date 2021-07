The West is seeing record-breaking high temperatures, extreme drought, wildfires and a struggling power grid.

Meanwhile, Richard Branson took a space flight.

The billionaire space race is in full swing, with Amazon's Jeff Bezos scheduled to blast off on July 20.

Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of space exploration.

I just wonder if any of these billionaire space magnates will be able to see a "pyrovortex" as they soar overhead in their super-cool rockets.