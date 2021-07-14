Nephew of Slain Activist Berta Cáceres Renews Calls for Ending Aid to Honduran Military

Since a 2009 coup, corruption in Honduras has continued to worsen. Carrillo, who was born in the U.S. and grew up spending many summers in Honduras, recalled the dangers his aunt faced.

"They tried to plant a gun on her ... At one point she had to flee — this was just a part of her life," he said. Carrillo also recalled traveling with her one night and said it was "terrifying" having to take two or three taxi cabs in different directions just to make sure she wasn't being followed.

In 2016, after Cáceres was murdered, Carrillo spent time in the halls of the U.S. Capitol lobbying for accountability. The network that Cáceres had established throughout her long years of advocacy allowed him access to meet with Congressmembers and their staff.

"This situation is closer than you think," Carrillo said, in reference to why the assassination of an environmental activist in Honduras should matter to those living in the U.S. "And the reason for that is because it's our money, it's our tax dollars paid to train Honduran police and the Honduran military."

Some of the lobbying Carrillo began over five years ago may finally be paying off.

Companion legislation being considered in the House and Senate would suspend support for the Honduran government until corruption and human rights abuses are no longer systemic. A separate bill in the House, the "Berta Cáceres Human Rights in Honduras Act," is a continuation of what Carrillo was advocating for in 2016 and would stop U.S. assistance to the Honduran police or military.

Withdrawing funding from the military speaks to Cáceres' legacy, Pitzer College's Villeda said. She remembers being tear-gassed alongside Cáceres in 2011 while protesting at an airbase. "Berta was of the generation that understood profoundly what militarization did. The bill really speaks to her legacy and efforts to end militarization and funding for the military."

The corruption and violence in Honduras is also directly related to why Hondurans make up a large number of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“So many people have to leave because they can't eat, they can't feed their children, they can't get educated, they can't get health care," Carrillo said. "And so they come here to the U.S."

Honduras has one of the highest homicide rates in the region, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The president's brother is currently in prison in the U.S. for drug trafficking.

When Vice President Kamala Harris took a recent trip to Central America and the U.S.-Mexico border, she notably did not stop in Honduras. The Biden administration appears to be walking a thin line to avoid showing overt support for the government, while continuing to provide aid to Honduras.

“I think [the Berta Cáceres Human Rights in Honduras Act] is really important," Villeda said. But she added it's also important to scrutinize the federal aid money earmarked for Honduras with the goal of helping stem migration from that country to the U.S. "We're not going to see what happens with that money," she said.

For Carrillo, as a journalist thinking through the legacy of his aunt's story, he'd like to make sure it is preserved and shared, perhaps as a documentary. “I have this trove of video, and I'm just waiting for the right time.”

He's hoping to produce something in the near future, but he also knows that it will take time.

“I want this project, whatever it turns out to be — to not just reflect her legacy, but also to reflect what we can accomplish because we lost her,” he said. His plan is to create something that can show people that not only is it worth the fight, but that "change can come."

Villeda sees the most recent court win as a continuation of Cáceres' work. She said some people thought the Indigenous women were crazy for thinking they could stop a huge corporation when they protested the hydroelectric dam, "crazy for thinking that people would care about the environment," Villeda said. But Cáceres, "intentionally gave young women the possibility to become activists, to become organizers — the idea that they could do the impossible."