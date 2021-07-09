47 Residents at Sonoma County Homeless Shelter Test Positive for Delta Variant

The majority of those infected were unvaccinated, Jennielynn Holmes said on Thursday. Holmes leads homeless services at Catholic Charities, the nonprofit managing the shelter.

According to Holmes, just one homeless resident has been hospitalized, and no one else with a positive test has severe symptoms.

She said they’re fortunate to have enough space to help those who have tested positive and those who haven’t.

"We can separate the two populations and make sure that we’re giving the appropriate medical care and isolation space for those who are positive, while also continuing to test at a pretty regular basis those that are living in our other site," Holmes said.

She said they’ve maintained fairly strict COVID guidelines, even after the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted some rules. They still require masking and social distancing, and are cleaning the facilities multiple times a day.

Sonoma County's "case rate and hospitalization rate has been slowly increasing, due primarily to spread of the virus among unvaccinated individuals," according to a press release from Tuesday.