CDC Updates Guidelines on K-12 Schools, Plus Tips for Travel and Family Gatherings

So far, just 1 out of 3 kids ages 12 to 17 have received a COVID vaccine nationally. The Biden administration is hoping to boost these numbers before school starts in the fall.

In California, more than 34% of the 3.1 million kids ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated as of Friday, that's according to the California Department of Public Health's vaccine data portal.

"For families who haven't gotten their kids vaccinated yet, now is the time," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, lead for the Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force at the CDC. "It takes five weeks to get fully vaccinated. If you got your first shot today, the second would be July 30 and you'd be fully vaccinated on August 13. So now's the time if you haven't gotten vaccinated yet."

If a high school could document that everyone in the building were fully vaccinated, she said, school would look a lot like it did pre-pandemic. Of course, the reality is that most schools will have a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff.

The updated guidelines note that fully vaccinated staff and students may not need to wear masks at school. (Although because of the CDC order requiring masks on public transportation, they would have to mask up on school buses.)

For students too young to be vaccinated at this time, the CDC suggests multiple strategies to reduce the risk of transmission: notably, mask-wearing for ages 2 and up and physical distancing when possible of a minimum of 3 feet in indoor school settings (even when children are vaccinated).

Additional protective measures advocated in the CDC guidelines include hand-washing and good indoor ventilation and cleaning procedures. In addition, the CDC urges any students or staff with signs of infectious illness to stay home, be tested for COVID and quarantine if indicated.

The guidelines put a priority on in-school instruction and emphasize the need to be flexible. "If 3 feet is not feasible, it should not keep kids out of school," Sauber-Schatz said. "In our guidance we focus on the most important prevention strategies, and they should be removed one at a time and then closely monitored" to make sure infection rates don't rise.

The CDC adds that enforcement of these guidelines is up to local jurisdictions.

Meanwhile, in the immediate weeks ahead, parents may also be wondering about how to keep unvaccinated kids safe during summer vacations and outings.

The CDC recommends not traveling until you're fully vaccinated, but that leaves many families with a conundrum, said Mayo Clinic pediatric infectious disease specialist Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse and Baylor College of Medicine assistant professor of adult and pediatric infectious diseases Dr. Jill Weatherhead.

"That really puts families in a tough spot when you have parents and older siblings who have been vaccinated and younger siblings who have not," Weatherhead said.

Don't worry: You probably don't need to leave unvaccinated kids at home, according to our sources — though much depends on a family's individual circumstances and risk tolerance. But Weatherhead and Rajapakse said that many families will be able to make traveling with unvaccinated kids acceptably safe. Here's how:

Flying:

Last summer, Weatherhead's husband drove the couple's two young kids from Houston to their annual summer vacation in Michigan. This year, they flew — with plenty of hand sanitizer and distancing whenever possible. They were able to snag flights on a carrier that flies out of an airport that isn't superbusy and allowed them to choose their own seats upon boarding. Of course, that's not an option on most carriers, and Delta, one of the last U.S. airlines to leave middle rows vacant, began booking those seats in May.

Flights haven't turned out to be superspreaders, although it matters who is seated near you: On a September flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to New Zealand, at least four people within two rows of a contagious passenger got COVID-19.

"You never know who is seated near you, especially on long flights when you're in close proximity," Rajapakse said. "And at airports, people from different parts of the country and the world are mixing in a confined area."