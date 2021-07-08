'A Saving Grace': Fresno Converts Motels Into Affordable Housing

“I’ve always had a plan since 2019 to clean up this whole corridor, but we’ve never had the resources,” said Arias, who in May of 2019 initiated an ordinance to require inspection of the neglected motels.

“Then, the pandemic hit, and we found ourselves with no shelter beds,” said Arias, adding that Fresno historically only had 10 beds a year to shelter the city’s unhoused population.

That’s when the city decided to use a majority of the $35 million in Project Homekey funds to acquire four motels along Motel Drive, a stretch of motels on Parkway Drive along Highway 99 that city leaders have described as hotbeds for prostitution, drug and sex trafficking.

Federal CARES Act funds have also enabled the city to acquire and convert additional motels on Motel Drive for shelter and affordable housing.

“Project Homekey has been a saving grace for this city,” said Arias. Without Homekey, Arias said, the city “wouldn’t have made a dent,” sheltering unhoused residents during the pandemic.

Housing advocacy groups that have long criticized the city’s sheltering efforts agree that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Project Homekey has been a success in Fresno but said the program remains too small and said local leaders need to do more to address homelessness and affordable housing in Fresno.

Project Homekey Sites at Capacity in Fresno

The Fresno Housing Authority owns and manages four of the five Homekey sites, sheltering about 507 people as of this week. About 55 adults this week were living at Golden State Triage Center (formerly Parkside Inn), 135 adults at Sun Lodge (formerly Days Inn) and 83 adults at Journey Home (formerly Welcome Inn).

About 100 adults and 134 children were staying in the transitional housing center, Step Up On 99 (formerly Motel 99), and the city has applied for another $3 million to finish the conversion of the complex, which will include more park space for the residents.

Each community has 24-hour on-site security, laundry facilities, community rooms and private offices for on-site staff and residents to hold meetings. Case managers and social workers support residents that need mental health and drug rehabilitation services, and Fresno Unified School District educators provide homeless student services. Swimming pools have been converted into dog parks for residents with pets.

The fifth Homekey project is located at The Crossroads Village shelter on Blackstone Avenue, managed by RH Community Builders, and is home to 165 households.

As a next step, the city will convert the renovated motels into affordable housing and operate the sites for the next five years. Due to the lack of affordable housing for residents, there’s no limit on the amount of time people can stay at the Homekey sites.

Both Arias and the Fresno Housing Authority confirmed that the available Project Homekey shelters are at or near 100% capacity.