'We're Not Supposed to See Presidents Being Assassinated': Bay Area Haitian Community Grapples With Killing of Jovenel Moïse

Moïse, who had seven prime ministers since his term began in 2017, had been ruling by decree for more than a year since disbanding the Parliament — a move strongly criticized by the opposition. The political upheaval has sparked ongoing political protests and a crime wave fueled by gangs.

Kidnappings are on the rise, as well as food and fuel shortages, hampering the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has flooded hospitals with patients. The first vaccines arrived in Haiti in mid-June.

"There is no safety. As a Haitian American, I understand both sides of the spectrum," Eloi said. "I sleep peacefully at night [in the U.S.] because I know that there are certain systems in place that provide for that safety, for that feeling. If that thought was uprooted overnight and you woke up to just complete chaos, then how would that make you feel as a citizen of that country?"

Separated from Haiti by thousands of miles, Eloi and her family in California are now trying to figure out the full details of the situation.

"We're still piecing the story together as to how this happened," she said.

Haitian community organizers have quickly mobilized to get information from the ground to the Haitian diaspora across the U.S.

Haiti Action Committee, a Bay Area-based coalition of pro-democracy activists, partnered up with Africans Rising and several other advocacy groups and academics to host an online forum on Thursday to provide historical insight on the week's events.