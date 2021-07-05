Fires Break Out Across the Bay Area Following July 4th Fireworks

"The weather was our friend last night," Hill said Monday. "There were lower temperatures and higher humidity. It was windy up until 8 or 8:30 last night. Which worked out pretty well."

There were two small fires started by a fireworks show at the Concord Pavilion. The show was approved by county fire officials. Both fires were extinguished quickly at the scene by firefighters there just for that reason.

Hill said two other county-sanctioned fireworks shows went off without incident. He said the professional shows can actually work in firefighters' favor.

"They give people an outlet, and perhaps keep illegal fireworks shows off the streets," Hill said.

The county's most serious structure fire occurred on Ross Circle in Martinez, starting in vegetation and spreading via fence line to some exterior structures.

Most of the fire-related calls came in the Pittsburg-Antioch area. Seven occurred in Concord, two in Pleasant Hill, two in Martinez, and one in Walnut Creek. The only calls in West County came from El Sobrante and San Pablo.

Hill said there were also fireworks-related medical calls, details of which he said the district will have later this week.

San Francisco

Earlier Monday, San Francisco fire crews extinguished a pier fire caused by fireworks on 450 Amador Street.