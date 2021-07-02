FEMA Rejected 95% of Aid Applicants From Last Fall's California Fires. Why?



In San Bernardino County, for example, nine homes burned, according to the county's damage inspection report. But there were nearly 650 applications from people who indicated their homes were damaged.

In San Mateo County, there were 1,486 housing assistance applications for 18 burned homes. That's 83 people asking for help for each home that burned.

Across the state, on average, for every home that was burned, nearly four households claimed their primary residence was damaged.

NPR and the California Newsroom collaboration worked to figure out what happened — and no one seems to know or be willing to tell us. One possibility: that California was a target for widespread fraud.

"There are people that are prone to take advantage of the system," says Steven Jensen, a professor at California State University Long Beach's emergency services administration program. "Some very intentionally and maliciously, others that are just being stupid at the time and caught up in the moment and everybody else is doing it. 'Hey, they're passing out free checks — let's get some.' "

More on that later.

Possible Answers

Let's start with how the FEMA system is supposed to work.

When someone's primary residence is damaged during a federally declared disaster, FEMA will reimburse that household up to $72,000. That money can go toward things such as clothing, food and temporary rent payments while they're displaced. Property owners can use the money to repair or replace their homes, though people with insurance have to meet certain criteria to be eligible.

We wanted to know: Was the record-low approval rate the result of massive fraud, or does it mean people whom the fires harmed didn't get help from FEMA?

Robert Barker, the FEMA spokesman for California and the region, wouldn't comment on the record for this story. He referred us to the headquarters in Washington, which didn't respond to follow-up questions either.

So we turned to county officials in California. They don't manage FEMA's program, but they work with the agency to help victims in their counties. We heard from officials in six counties that burned. They all could explain part of the mystery, but none of them could quite crack it. Here are some of their explanations for why people would apply even when a structure wasn't burned:

Smoke damage: FEMA does cover damage from smoke, which Cal Fire does not count in its assessment when it lists how many structures were damaged. So smoke could account for some of the high application numbers. But a fire official told us that typically smoke damage comes from fires within a home that has burned, not smoke that has drifted from somewhere else.

Inaccessible homes: People who can't access their homes because the fire destroyed infrastructure, like highway ramps, could be eligible for aid. Cal Fire reported in its damage assessment that it had deemed 99 homes inaccessible for the entire fire season.

Multiple households in one residence: If roommates or other different households are sharing a single residence, they could all be eligible for separate FEMA help. This could also account for some of the discrepancy.

Confusion: Some people mistakenly indicated on their application that they had damage, but it turned out later they didn't.

Evacuees: Sometimes people apply before they even know whether their home was burned. These people are put into a separate bucket, a FEMA spokesman said, where they're not technically "referred" to FEMA's programs until they report there was actual damage to their home. So we're not counting those people in our data.

So what does it mean that there was an impossibly high number of people who said their homes were damaged or destroyed?

