KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Mark Fiore
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a door with many deadbolts and locks and a speakeasy style window. The first sign on the door says, "Fire Victim Trust, Department of Transparency." There are two additional, handmade-looking signs that say "keep out" and "shhh, come back later."

PG&E left Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year ago, but spending by the Fire Victim Trust is still a mystery.

The trust was created as part of a $13.5 billion settlement that is supposed to compensate victims of wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment.

To date fewer than 3% of the wildfire survivors have had their claims fully processed.

Meanwhile, Fire Victim Trust administrators, lawyers and consultants are collecting millions in fees, with the head of the trust, retired California Appeals Court Justice John Trotter, billing $150,000 per month.

(After facing criticism for billing $1,500 an hour, the poor guy decided to take a pay cut.)

Sponsored