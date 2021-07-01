PG&E left Chapter 11 bankruptcy a year ago, but spending by the Fire Victim Trust is still a mystery.

The trust was created as part of a $13.5 billion settlement that is supposed to compensate victims of wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment.

To date fewer than 3% of the wildfire survivors have had their claims fully processed.

Meanwhile, Fire Victim Trust administrators, lawyers and consultants are collecting millions in fees, with the head of the trust, retired California Appeals Court Justice John Trotter, billing $150,000 per month.

(After facing criticism for billing $1,500 an hour, the poor guy decided to take a pay cut.)