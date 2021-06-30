Newsom Retreats on $1 Billion Wildfire Prevention Plan Ahead of Biden Meeting

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is set to talk wildfires with President Biden and governors of other Western states Wednesday, has said that the reality of climate change, with its hot summers and dry winters, means the state’s approach to fighting increasingly large and frequent blazes “fundamentally has to change.”
But the plan he is promoting, to treat 500,000 acres a year by 2025, is notably less ambitious than a 2018 executive order signed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, which mandated the state reach that goal by 2023. And this week, his administration nixed more than half a billion dollars in promised fuel-reduction spending for this year, an investigation by CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom has found.
Newsom declined to comment for this story. But Wade Crowfoot, his natural resources secretary, said in an interview that the state was making a “quantum leap” in wildfire prevention under Newsom, but was under no obligation to stick with his predecessor’s timeline.
“I can’t speak to what the last administration was focused on,” Crowfoot said, or “hypothesize on what the last governor had identified or had targeted.”
The 2025 goal is part of an agreement Newsom reached with President Donald Trump last year, in which the state and federal government both committed to fuel-reduction work and conducting prescribed burns across 500,000 acres every year. When asked, neither Cal Fire or the U.S. Forest Service provided details on progress toward those goals.