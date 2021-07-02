Owls, Swallows and Bluebirds: The Secret Allies of Bay Area Farmers

“Our estimate is that a family of barn owls removes 3,400 rodents from the landscape every year,” Johnson said. “So some of these farms, like this one that has 20 occupied boxes, you're talking about 70,000 rodents removed every year.”

Their research showed that one-third of these rodents came directly from vineyards.

This vineyard was started by the man who helped put California wines on the map.

In the mid-70s, Miljenko “Mike” Grgich was the winemaker for Chateau Montelena, the vineyard that beat French wine in a taste-test that became known as The Judgement of Paris. He went on to start Grgich Hills Estate, where his nephew, Ivo Jeramaz, continues the winemaking tradition.

While Johnson checked the barn owl boxes, Jeramaz walked by and said he’d love to add more to his vineyards. Johnson explained that after analyzing this season’s data, his team can point out new locations that owls would probably like.

'Conservation With People'

A few weeks later, Johnson met up with three grad students at another Napa vineyard to collect data and place ID bands on barn owls to study them for years to come.

They walked down to a box, wearing headlamps. First, they checked the owl box. Next, they set a trap for an adult returning to feed its young. The box is designed, Johnson explained, so that when an owl enters the it, a little door swings shut and LED lights turn on.

After a short wait, they all see movement. “So an adult owl flew in," said Johnson. "We think it might be the female. She landed on the box and she's —.”

Before he finished his sentence, the light turned on. “Oh, there she is. She's inside! Let's go!”

The team quickly walked down to the box, set up a ladder, and listened in to the parent feeding baby owls.

Making sure the adult didn't escape from the side door, Johnson asked one of the graduate students to shine a light inside the box while he reached in with a gloved hand to grab the owl’s feet and pull it from the box.

The owl appeared, with its white wings spread wide out from its heart-shaped face. They put a little hood over its head to calm it down.

When they got back to the truck, graduate student Laura Echávez said that the next step is to take a metal band issued by the US Geological Service and place it around the foot of the owl.

She held the owl with confidence and tenderness, talking to it softly as she secured the metal band. “Can you lift your head a little buddy?" she said. "There, perfect.”

Then, after about 20 minutes of taking measurements and photos for their research, the team returned the owl to the box.

Johnson hopes his team’s research can highlight the reciprocal relationship between farmers and wildlife.

Barn owls are one species that depend on oak trees, using the big cavities around the tree's trunk to build nests. But with the growth of the vineyards and other development, many oak trees in this valley have disappeared.

“When farmers put up these nesting boxes, it's amazing,” Johnson said.

“There's an old conservation model where the idea is that we need to protect nature from people, and just lock it away and keep people out,” he explained. The flipside would be conserving nature exclusively for people.

“Neither of those is really quite right. I think we should think about conservation with people, you know, understanding that we are part of the ecosystem and we do things that negatively affect some species." Johnson said.

"We can also do some things that help species survive and they in return can help us.”

'They're Welcome to Be Here'

Back at Blue Heron Farms outside Watsonville, farmer Dennis Tamura says that having the barn owls, tree swallows and Western Bluebirds nest in boxes on his farm has done more than just offer pest control — they help him see his farm more deeply.

“Seeing what you're looking at, it's different than just looking and watching,” he said.

“They're welcome to be here because there's plenty of food, as far as I can tell. For me, they just enhance the whole environment. And obviously they do some help for us.”

And, I pointed out, he provides a home for them.

“Yeah,” he said with a laugh, “I guess you could say that.”

That seems like a pretty fair trade.

This piece was produced in collaboration with the Food & Environment Reporting network, a non-profit, investigative news organization. The author produced the story while in residence at The Studios of Key West.

