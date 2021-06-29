Special Ed and High-Needs Students Get Windfall in Budget Deal

California schools are poised to get a record-breaking amount of money in the state budget to help students recover from 15 months of pandemic-related chaos, virtual classrooms, hybrid schedules and ever-shifting guidance.

Districts with lots of high-needs students, including those with disabilities, stand to get even more money.

Educators will use some of the extra funding to hire counselors who are better suited to address the mental health impacts of the pandemic. Lawmakers hope the unprecedented funding will also help address the pre-pandemic costs of special education and employee pensions.

“The pandemic hit everybody, and everybody could use more mental health support and counseling,” said Sara Noguchi, superintendent of Modesto City Schools. “But the pension costs each year are also significant. And that is just one of the areas that’s been difficult to manage.”

More Money Across the Board

The state will spend an unprecedented $93.7 billion from its general fund on education this year, with most California districts raking in millions of dollars in new funding.