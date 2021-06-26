Some Disabled Californians Feel Abandoned by Newsom’s Golden State Stimulus

Disability advocates say it’s the latest example of the state abandoning some of its most vulnerable residents during the pandemic, after having directed medical health providers to ration COVID-19 care to elderly and less healthy people last spring and deprioritize people with disabilities for vaccines earlier this year — both policies that were reversed after considerable outcry.

“Overall the state has been uneven in how it’s helped people with disabilities navigate the pandemic,” said Andrew Imparato, executive director of Disability Rights California. “A lot of people with disabilities have had to fend for themselves.”

Department of Finance spokesperson H.D. Palmer cites logistical challenges. California maintains an up-to-date list of residents who get SSI because the state supplements the federal benefit by a few hundred dollars, but doesn’t have access to the same information for SSDI.

“Trying to include SSDI… would be a time-consuming and laborious process with the feds that doesn’t line up with the intent of (the Golden State Stimulus) — to get immediate relief to Californians with whom we have an existing relationship,” Palmer wrote in an email.

‘Make Hard Decisions Quickly’

The Newsom administration may have also based the decision on a consideration of need.

California’s SSI recipients live in poverty by definition. Elderly, blind and disabled people can only qualify if they have extremely low income and wealth, and they typically receive just $954.72 per month.

On the other hand, people with sufficient work history can qualify for monthly SSDI payments based on their former wages, with the average national benefit at $1,280 per month.

Still, California’s SSDI recipients often face steep financial challenges. They are more than twice as likely to live in poverty compared to the rest of the population, according to calculations by Andrew Houtenville, an economist at the Institute on Disability at the University of New Hampshire. And people with disabilities often have to cover expensive medical equipment, appointments with specialists and drugs out-of-pocket.