Stunning Photos Capture 2 Brothers' Walk 1,600 Feet Above Yosemite

Highlining is different from walking a tightrope. It's a type of slacklining, so part of the challenge is to maintain your balance as the line dips and moves from side to side.

Others in the group took turns walking the gap over four days, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Moises Monterrubio and another group member, Eugen Cepoi, both were able to make it across without falling. The brothers say they got approval from the park to string up their line.

At its center, the Monterrubios' line dipped as much as 180 feet down. The dip makes it essentially an uphill climb once you reach halfway along the line.

And at 2,800 feet long, it's almost three times as long as a previous longest line in Yosemite. The International Slackline Association tells NPR it is the record for the longest in Yosemite and in California.

The brothers say they didn't set out to make a record but were inspired by their history with the location.

"Taft Point in Yosemite is very special to us because that's where we walked our first true highline," Daniel Monterrubio says. That was two years ago, and the line stretched only about 100 feet. "It's been a gap that we've talked about for a while," he says.

"It's not like we try to go for a record," Moises Monterrubio says. "We just see something that could be turned into something beautiful, like a project. And then we just imagine a line across, and we don't think about records or anything. We just say, like, 'OK, this would be a cool project.' "

The brothers say they one day hope to break the record highline length for the U.S. — some 3,200 feet. But that's not the main goal.

"It's more about finding new beautiful unconnected gaps," Daniel Monterrubio says, "and really pushing new limits of distance where the challenges are just harder."

