Lawsuit: Deaths of Point Reyes Elk Due to National Park Service Negligence

Dozens of tule elk at Point Reyes National Seashore have died from starvation and dehydration in the last year because the animals couldn't get past a fence that the National Park Service placed to stop them from competing for food and water with cattle, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the federal government.

Three California residents and the Animal Legal Defense Fund sued the park service in federal court in San Francisco, claiming it is being negligent and saying more animals will die if the agency is not ordered to provide food and water during the drought.

"The National Park Service has a responsibility to protect and preserve these beautiful animals. The idea that depriving them of food and water somehow fulfills that responsibility isn't just absurd, it's undeniably inhumane," said Kate Barnekow, of Harvard Law School's Animal Law & Policy Clinic, who is representing the plaintiffs.