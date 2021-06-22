'Fire Monks' Prepared to Defend Tassajara Zen Center as Willow Fire Threatens

Miglioli, who is based in San Francisco, has been in close contact with those on the ground at Tassajara. He said seven people – the center's professionally trained so-called fire monks – have remained and are now working with the agencies managing the firefight, including the US Forest Service and Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

'Fire monks' stems from a book with the same name written by Colleen Morton Busch, about zen monks at Tassajara who stayed behind to fight the 2008 Basin Complex Fire which reached the monastery. Busch said that blaze arrived slowly, giving the community time to prepare. But monks at Tassajara ended up being left alone, without professional backup.

“What they did — refusing to evacuate and staying to defend their temple — was both extraordinary and just an extension of their everyday practice,” Busch said in an email to KQED.

“Awareness of living in fire country has always been a part of the culture at Tassajara. I was put on the resident fire crew when I did a practice period there," she said, after her book was published. After 2008, Busch said they’ve stepped up training and infrastructure "to become more perennially and deeply fire-resilient, knowing fire will come again, and again, and again to that landscape.”

“We train people every year ... for fire season,” Miglioli said. “We have a system called Dharma Rain in the monastery, which is basically a sprinkler system that's on the roof of every building in and around the area. That's been running since Thursday."

"One of the basic tenants of Zen is meeting reality as it is right now," Miglioli added. "It doesn't get more real than this. Being there in the moment, working on equanimity and meeting reality as it is right now ... that's a crucial part of our training. Even though it's not aiming a hose at a burning tree, it's still very, very important."

Busch echoed this idea in explaining that there are many ways Zen practice is “excellent preparation” for dealing with a wildfire.

"Zen nurtures a tolerance for and even appreciation of uncertainty — a helpful quality in general, but especially during an event as dynamic as a wildfire approaching," Busch said. "Zen trains you to cultivate an open, calm, all-senses-on-deck, moment-by-moment awareness of what is actually happening, rather than what you fear might happen or what happened in the past."