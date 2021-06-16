Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday Passed by Congress, Sent to Biden's Desk

The Democratic-led House of Representatives on Wednesday easily approved legislation to commemorate Juneteenth – the national remembrance of the end of chattel slavery in the United States – as a federal holiday.

The 415-14 House vote follows Tuesday's unanimous approval in the Senate to federally recognize the holiday.

All 14 "no" votes in the House came from Republicans.

The bill now heads to President Biden's desk.

June 19 marks the 1865 date that people who were enslaved in Texas were freed under the Emancipation Proclamation.