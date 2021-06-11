We'll Get Back to You

With California's official reopening just around the corner, state workplace regulators are still considering what masking rules workers will be required to follow.

Cal/OSHA proposed a much maligned rule that would have allowed workers to ditch their face masks only if every employee was vaccinated, but regulators have now gone back to the drawing board.

California's highly anticipated grand reopening is scheduled for June 15 and Cal/OSHA is set to take up workplace mask rules on June 17, with changes probably not taking effect until the end of the month.

That timeline means it's very likely that, at least for a while, there will be a different set of masking regulations for customers than for workers.

Mark this down as reason number 4,178 to get vaccinated if you haven't already.