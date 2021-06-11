KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

We'll Get Back to You

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon that looks like a sign, that reads: Notice, by order of Cal/OSHA, all employees must wear a face mask (which is crossed out), can unmask if all are vaccinated (crossed out), await further instructions, hang tight. There is a yellow sticky note next to the last bullet point that says "wear a mask."

With California's official reopening just around the corner, state workplace regulators are still considering what masking rules workers will be required to follow.

Cal/OSHA proposed a much maligned rule that would have allowed workers to ditch their face masks only if every employee was vaccinated, but regulators have now gone back to the drawing board.

California's highly anticipated grand reopening is scheduled for June 15 and Cal/OSHA is set to take up workplace mask rules on June 17, with changes probably not taking effect until the end of the month.

That timeline means it's very likely that, at least for a while, there will be a different set of masking regulations for customers than for workers.

Mark this down as reason number 4,178 to get vaccinated if you haven't already.

