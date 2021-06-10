The Glass Half ... Nevermind

Climate change is making the drought worse, and California's water system was designed for a climate that doesn't exist anymore.

Even before the current drought in the west, the way Colorado River water is distributed is based on data taken from years of above-average precipitation.

In other words, they based water distribution on a glass-is-overflowing model.

Combine that with warmer temperatures and a Sierra snowpack that disappears in the blink of an eye, and we're entering uncharted megadrought territory.