Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

The Glass Half ... Nevermind

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon showing a nearly empty glass of water with multiple drinking straws hooked up to large water system pipes labeled, norcal, socal, cities, agriculture, recreation and fish.

Climate change is making the drought worse, and California's water system was designed for a climate that doesn't exist anymore.

Even before the current drought in the west, the way Colorado River water is distributed is based on data taken from years of above-average precipitation.

In other words, they based water distribution on a glass-is-overflowing model.

Combine that with warmer temperatures and a Sierra snowpack that disappears in the blink of an eye, and we're entering uncharted megadrought territory.

