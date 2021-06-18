No Boss: Bay Area Worker-Owned Businesses Thrive During the Pandemic by Prioritizing Health Over Profits

Dr. Nathan Schneider, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, is a scholar of co-operatives. His book "Everything for Everyone, the Radical Tradition That Is Shaping the Next Economy" came out in 2018; the “next economy” referenced is post-2008, not post-pandemic — but it could be.

“It’s been in moments of crisis where co-ops have struggled, but have also really been able to shine,” he said. “Co-ops have demonstrated their capacity to be more resilient, especially in downturns and other crises, than other kinds of businesses, because they focus on what matters in a way that’s just good for long-term health.”

Schneider’s research shows these pandemic behaviors to be standard among co-ops.

“Co-ops are less likely to do layoffs,” he said. “If you’re accountable to capital, of course, workers are expendable.”

A Blend of Interdependence and Autonomy

At a recent online panel discussion, Mandela worker-owner and Network of Bay Area Worker Co-operatives (NoBAWC) board member Adrionna Fike described a web of support among co-ops, not just around them.

“We got calls [from other co-ops] saying ‘What are you doing, can we support you, can you help us?’” Mutual aid kept democratic workplaces resilient as they navigated the confusingly dangerous pandemic, she said. So did their cooperative practices.

Rainbow supported Mandela with supplies of hand baskets. Arizmendi asked Mandela to help distribute pizzas in West Oakland – and Candlestick Courier delivers for Arizmendi and other co-ops.

“That freedom, that autonomy to say yes, let’s do this, because we’re the boss, or there’s no boss ... I’d say that’s been key to our creative fire," Fike said. "Autonomy. Creativity. That blend.”

At Arizmendi, Farnham’s version of community-building extends outward from the bakery walls. In a time of unprecedented job loss and insecurity, the bakers worried about when to open, and how to transition from a self-service operation to a walk-up window – but they never had to worry about losing their jobs. This, Farnham says, is a selling point.

“Our customers, a lot of them understand that the dollars that they spend go right back to the workers, who they see and get to know.”

At Rainbow, that unprofitable new curbside service is wildly popular. According to Tink Moss, one of the program’s coordinators, “The customers are really, really excited and thankful about it.”

Recognizing a community need, the store plans to form an e-commerce department with an eye to continuing the curbside service.

“This is the best response to COVID,” said customer Deborah Baron, as she loaded pre-packed bags into her car. “I come here all the time.”

Support From Local Officials

Bay Area co-ops had fairly positive interactions with local governments during the pandemic. Fike of Mandela Grocery said Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife was helpful via local aid group Community Ready Corps, which purchased batches of prepaid gift cards from Mandela to support those in need and the store.

In San Francisco, city officials including Supervisor Hillary Ronen’s staff and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development were also helpful, Rainbow worker-owners said. Constant communication between the city and the co-op made it possible to keep up with fast-changing health directives.

Other programs encourage worker-owned companies, such as the city of Berkeley's ongoing partnership with Project Equity, a nonprofit dedicated to helping owners sell companies to employees. California is also among a handful of states that support cooperative enterprises via direct policy and budget initiatives.

“People are embracing the worker cooperatives again, and getting our reach, and our ability to serve people and be transformative in our communities,” Fike said.