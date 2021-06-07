In a decision that mirrors many pro-gun rights arguments, a federal judge overturned California's assault weapons ban that has been in effect for over 30 years.

While you were probably just beginning your weekend on Friday, District Judge Roger Benitez issued a decision that reads like a pro-gun lobbying screed.

Benitez's "Swiss Army Knife" reference was the first line of his decision, but he later touts how the "AR-15 is light in weight, and has good ergonomics, and is suitable for people of all statures and varying levels of strength."

Oh, and the gun-loving judge points out how the AR-15 is a perfect tool for your militia.

Assault weapon manufacturers couldn't have written a better decision themselves.

Immediately following the court's announcement of course, California Attorney General Rob Bonta vowed to appeal the decision.