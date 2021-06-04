One Bill Makes You Taller...

California moved closer to decriminalizing psychedelics after the state Senate approved San Francisco Sen. Scott Wiener's SB 519 earlier this week.

Wiener and other proponents of the bill have emphasized the mental health benefits of psychedelics in treating everything from post-traumatic stress disorder to "end-of-life anxiety."

It sounds like there is plenty of evidence that psychedelics do in fact help people with certain psychological disorders, but it may still be a tough sell given the reputation of substances like LSD, mushrooms and ecstasy.