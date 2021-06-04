How High School Students Launched Their Own #MeToo Movement During the Pandemic

"LG is idyllic, perfect teens in perfect clothes from perfect families. And don't forget the money. But like most seemingly perfect things, you can't see the cracks . . . yet," the film begins.

A post by one 15-year-old student, Mia Lozoya, inspired others to share their stories, and eventually set up their own Instagram account. Since then, more than 100 students and alums have posted their experiences with harassment and assault on the account.

But student organizers say there was still a lot of pushback in response to the attention they were bringing to the football team.

A Los Gatos alum, Abbi Berry, saw the post from Lozoya, and wrote an email describing how the culture of the football team allowed players to continue to abuse young women.

"And my mom didn't want me to send it. She was like, you could get in trouble or you could get this backlash. And I remember literally being like, I don't care, this is an issue," she said. "And I was so angry. I was just so — I was just livid. I was enraged."

She sent the email to all Los Gatos High School staff, and wrote that the entire community was complicit in these issues. She signed it as a survivor.

One teacher and football coach hit "reply all," and responded. He wrote: “Wrong. If this young lady has had something bad happen to her in the past, she should take it up with the individual who is responsible."

Berry said that confirmed her biggest fear that people would invalidate her statement because she had signed the email as a survivor. She was disappointed to see teachers taking sides.

The teacher did not respond to requests for comment.