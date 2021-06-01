Cruel and Unusual and Coronavirus

A panel of judges called what happened in San Quentin State Prison during the pandemic, "the worst epidemiological disaster in California correctional history."

Now hundreds of incarcerated people are having their day in court.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and officials at San Quentin were much more than just inept, many incarcerated at San Quentin say, they were downright cruel . . . which is where the Eighth Amendment, which bars cruel and unusual punishment, comes in.

Even though the pandemic appears to be winding down in our corner of the world, here's hoping people behind bars whose lives were recklessly put at risk during the height of the pandemic will see some measure of justice.