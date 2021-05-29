Newsom Pardons Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters

"Now with the pardon, it eliminates the criminal conviction which forms the basis for their deportation order so they're safe from deportation and can remain in California with their families," Prasad said.

Prasad said it also means they can continue working as firefighters, something which both of them have said they wanted to do.

In a statement issues by the Asian Law Caucus Keola said: “Being a Californian means believing that people can turn their lives around and deserve second chances but also that we are tied together and owe a duty to serve one another,” he added, “I have tried my best to earn that second chance and am thankful that the governor recognized that with a pardon today.”

“I cannot express how grateful I am to have received a pardon and to finally be safe from the threat of deportation and permanent separation from my family,” Saelee said in a statement. He spent nearly a year in federal detention in Louisiana before being freed last week. “California is the only home I have ever known.”

A bill in the state Legislature, The VISION Act, would prohibit any state or local agency from aiding in immigration enforcement, including arrests, detentions and deportations. Courts also would be barred from using immigration status as a factor in denying probation. Prasad said the legislation would protect other firefighters and people like Saelee and Keola. "We need to stop this policy of reporting everyone to ICE using our California prison system," he said.

The California Constitution gives the governor authority to grant clemency. A commutation reduces the length of a prison sentence. A pardon would effectively do the same, but it also restores certain civil rights for people who have already completed their sentences.

This story includes additional reporting from KQED's Natalia Navarro and The Associated Press.