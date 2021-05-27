KQED is a proud member of
Mark Fiore: Drawn to the Bay

Tragedy Amid Transit

Mark Fiore
A Mark Fiore cartoon following the mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard shows a heart that is made of a light rail track, with "VTA" in the center of the heart and a light rail car atop the rails.

Wednesday's tragic mass shooting at a Valley Transit Authority rail yard in San Jose left 9 people dead, plus the shooter, and has temporarily shut down light rail service.

Another day, another horrible episode of gun violence in the United States, only this time much closer to home.

Even though there is a popular perception that gun violence and mass shootings took a break during the pandemic, that is not the case.

Unfortunately, it's going to take a lot more than a pandemic to halt this country's epidemic of gun violence.

