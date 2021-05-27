Tragedy Amid Transit

Wednesday's tragic mass shooting at a Valley Transit Authority rail yard in San Jose left 9 people dead, plus the shooter, and has temporarily shut down light rail service.

Another day, another horrible episode of gun violence in the United States, only this time much closer to home.

Even though there is a popular perception that gun violence and mass shootings took a break during the pandemic, that is not the case.

Unfortunately, it's going to take a lot more than a pandemic to halt this country's epidemic of gun violence.