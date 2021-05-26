The Winds of Change

The Biden administration announced plans on Tuesday to bring offshore wind development to the coast of California as a way to help achieve its goal of 100% carbon-free electricity in the United States by 2035.

California's target for getting 100% of its electricity from zero-carbon emission sources is 2045.

These offshore wind farms would be huge, generating enough electricity to power 1.6 million homes.

The plan is to site the giant wind turbines 20 miles offshore – so don't worry about seeing them from the beach.

I hope generating power from wind will go a long way toward stopping climate change-related wildfires that prevent us from seeing any views at all.