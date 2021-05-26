KQED is a proud member of
In 'A Hundred Sweet Promises,' Musician Sepehr Haddad Brings His Family History To Life

Lily Jamali
A decade ago, a Rick Steves episode on Iran inspired musician Sepehr Haddad to travel back to his homeland for the first time since the Iranian revolution.  On that journey, Haddad was reminded of a story his grandmother had once told him about his grandfather - renowned composer Nasrosoltan Minbashian - who left Persia a century ago to study music at the St. Petersburg Conservatory during the final years of Czarist rule. There, he fell in love with a princess in the Russian royal family. Haddad documents his family history in "A Hundred Sweet Promises," a novel based on that true story.  He spoke with The California Report ahead of a book talk at the University of California Washington Program

