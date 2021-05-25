Vallejo Police Reversal on Victims Center Opening Cited as Another Failure of Transparency

The Vallejo Police Department is under scrutiny again after holding a virtual opening ceremony for a new center for victims of abuse, despite concerns about transparency from activists and several city councilmembers.

The event was streamed on Facebook Monday morning after the police department's public information officer told the press that the event — originally planned as an outdoor ribbon cutting — would be postponed, adding more skepticism around the process of opening the department's new Community Assistance Resource and Engagement (C.A.R.E.) Center.

Vallejo police officials have said the new center will provide a safe space for child and adult victims of abuse, and will operate in collaboration with local advocacy groups and the Vallejo Police Department. But activists and local officials have said the plan is soured by Vallejo police's lack of transparency and history of violence in the community.