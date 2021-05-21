California's June 15 Reopening Will Scrap Social Distancing and Capacity Requirements

But all of this won't mean an abrupt end to wearing masks. As the state announced Monday, on June 15 California will align its masking guidance to correspond to recently updated national guidelines that say it's safe for fully vaccinated people to shed their masks in most situations, with the exception of crowded indoor locations such as airplanes, buses, hospitals and congregate living facilities.

The state will still recommend that organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people have systems in place for attendees to verify their vaccination status or show a negative test — and encourage those without verification to wear masks. But, Ghaly stressed, "This again, is not a requirement, it is a recommendation."

But for large indoor events with more than 5,000 people, he said, stricter guidelines will remain in place for the foreseeable future. "We are requiring, not recommending the vaccine verification [or] negative test. And there will not be an option to come in if you're neither of those," he said.

Ghaly also made clear that the state has no plans to create or require a vaccination "passport” or other formal system of verification. Health officials, he said, will instead advise businesses and other organizations that require verification to do so "in a way that doesn't discriminate."

On June 15, California also plans to adopt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's looser guidelines on traveling domestically and overseas, Ghaly said.

That means lifting all travel restrictions unless there are certain countries experiencing outbreaks where travel is explicitly discouraged, he said. It also means lifting all voluntary quarantines when people return to California from other states.

California was the first state to issue a statewide shutdown as the virus emerged in March 2020. And at the beginning of 2021, it was the nation’s epicenter for the disease. Nearly 63,000 people have died from the virus in California, the most in any state in the nation.

For more than a month, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials have floated June 15 as the date when they expect to lift most coronavirus-related requirements, assuming cases remain low and vaccine availability abundant.

"We've gotten to that place," Ghaly said, pointing to the state's markedly low rates of cases and hospitalizations — a dramatic departure from where things stood just five months ago.

In recent days, newly reported cases statewide have fallen below 1,000, he said – and there are currently just over 1,300 people in hospitals with the virus.