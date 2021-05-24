Fentanyl Is Killing More People During the Pandemic. In Santa Clara County, Victims Are Getting Younger

In April, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against one of those alleged dealers for selling fake pills that killed an 18-year-old woman.

Grace Bhardwaj and her 17-year-old boyfriend had purchased what they thought were Percocet pills on Snapchat on April 5, according to the county's District Attorney’s Office..

What the couple got instead, officials said, are known on the street as M-30s, little blue pills with an M inside a box on one side and the number 30 printed on the other side, fake oxycodone tablets that were actually laced with fentanyl.

After taking the drug that evening the boyfriend overdosed, paramedics were called to the scene and revived him using naloxone.

Bhardwaj, though, was found dead later that night in an upper bedroom of the house.

The alleged dealer, Anthony Minjares, 22, is in custody awaiting trial. If convicted, he faces 15 years to life imprisonment.

Murder charges against fentanyl dealers are rarely filed, though, according to Buckelew.

It’s difficult to prove that the dealer knowingly or intentionally poisoned a buyer, Buckelew said, referring to the legal threshold for charging murder. “This case is different because the defendant knew of the deadly properties of fentanyl. He knew that his drugs contained fentanyl and he did not share that information with the purchaser.”

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California recently filed indictments against alleged members of drug trafficking organizations selling fentanyl out of San Mateo County to dealers all over the Bay Area. Similar indictments were filed against dealers in the East Bay and Monterey County.

Warning the Public

While the families interviewed for this story want changes in the law to strengthen prosecutors’ ability to put dealers in prison, they say the best way to prevent more deaths in the short term is to raise public awareness about the substances dealers are actually selling.

“They're very good at pushing their products out in ways that make them look safe, with colorful menus and price lists,” said Ed Ternan, a financial adviser who worked in sales and marketing for most of his life.

Ternan said his son, Charlie, fell prey to that ruse, just three weeks before he was to graduate from Santa Clara University last spring.

In the early months of the pandemic, the campus shut down, so Charlie sheltered at home with his parents in Pasadena, Ternan said, but the 22-year-old returned to Santa Clara in early May because he wanted to spend time with his friends before graduating.

A week later, on May 14, Ternan said, he learned that Charlie had died in his room at his fraternity house from fentanyl poisoning.

At the time the family was baffled.

“Charlie was happy, he was not suicidal, he was not depressed. He didn't have a substance-use disorder,” Ternan said.

But as Ternan and his wife met other families whose children had died after trying drugs for the first time or using them occasionally, they saw a pattern.

“These are kids who are experimenting. They're not addicted yet,” said Ternan. “In the old days, you would experiment and you drink too much tequila and you'd say, ‘I'll never drink that much tequila again because I got really sick and hung over. I learned my lesson.’ These days, if you experiment with what you think are prescription pills, you don't get to learn a lesson. You die.”

Ternan and his wife, Mary, formed a nonprofit organization, Song for Charlie, to get the word out to parents like themselves who had no idea that poison is being marketed and sold in the guise of prescription medication.

Ternan said parents need to recognize that their children’s generation grew up experimenting with prescription medications and that it’s common for friends to share them. They say parents should tell their kids: "All these pills are likely fake. They're made with a deadly, powerful synthetic, and you need to tell all your friends.”

Seek Treatment Early

The fact that fentanyl is so widespread and so lethal makes it more urgent to intervene swiftly when someone is struggling with addiction, family members say.

Robin Dosskey told the story of her son Kyle, 38, who had recently lost his job at a law firm and was struggling to find treatment for his heroin addiction.

Dosskey said she had finally found Kyle a spot in a medication-assisted recovery program, but on Nov. 18, 2019 — the night before they were going to sign him up — he took heroin he did not know was laced with fentanyl in her Mountain View home.

Kyle’s death was one of a cluster of fentanyl deaths Santa Clara County officials warned about in late 2019.

Dosskey said the toxicity of fentanyl means people like Kyle are dying before they can conquer addiction.

“He struggled with this addiction problem for a long time, whether it was alcohol or opioids. It is not something he was lazy about,” Dosskey said. “I want people to know it can happen to anyone's child — I don't care about their race, their gender, their economic status. It happens and it begins in high school.”

Dosskey, who is a retired teacher, wishes she had done more, early on, to help her son. And she wishes she had known more about where to get help.

“One of the things that happens is that you try to hide it and cover it up so that you take care of it yourself. Well, that doesn't work,” said Dosskey. “It's going to take a whole team of people to help a child that needs treatment.”

She’s part of a new support group in Santa Clara County called Moms Alliance that will help defendants referred from the drug courts and their families get connected with therapy and other services.

Post-Pandemic Hopes

The opioid crisis began well before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s not going away.

Howard and Otto, who met in a support group for bereaved families, say they hope that as COVID-19 vaccination rates rise and coronavirus deaths decrease more resources can be focused on the fentanyl crisis.

“A lot of the attention, of course, globally has been on the COVID pandemic,” said Otto, “while at the same time there is this silent killer that people haven't really necessarily known about.”

“It's hard to get resources and attention when there's clearly another, you know, raging epidemic globally,” Howard said. “I do hope with this (Biden) administration that we see a renewed focus on this.”

