Harris To Asian Americans: Turn Pain And Outrage Into Political Power

Ramakrishnan said there was a stark increase in voting last year among second-generation immigrants, who were born in the United States to immigrant parents.

"This second generation is coming of political age, and especially during this moment of COVID and the increase in anti-Asian racism and hate incidents, you are seeing a kind of political consciousness that's forming that will likely last a generation," he said. "So I think looking ahead, we're going to see a lot more civic engagement, political activism among the younger Asian American population, and especially given the circumstances of the past year."

Inspired to Run and Leading by Example

Alongside the increased turnout, more Asian Americans are running for office than ever before. They include Andrew Yang, who ran for president in 2020 and is now running for mayor of New York City, and Michelle Wu, who is running to be the mayor of Boston.

Ramakrishnan and others say there are a variety of reasons why the number of Asian American political candidates has been on the rise, though he and others say there is still a long way to go. A recent report from the Reflective Democracy Campaign found that Asian American and Pacific Islander elected officials make up just 0.9% of elected leaders in the U.S.

Madalene Mielke, president of the Asian Pacific Institute for Congressional Studies, says the historical dearth in Asian elected officials is partly due to historic barriers.

"There weren't a lot of Asian Americans running in the past because when you think about immigration, being U.S. citizens, having that opportunity to actually be a part of that electorate, there have been many public policies in the past that have excluded Asian Americans," Mielke said. "You start to think about how these types of public policies discriminated and excluded the community itself and how the community then basically had to turn around and catch up."

Mielke said that Asian Americans seeking office also must confront cultural biases, as well as the challenge of building fundraising networks.

Ramakrishnan pointed out that when Asian candidates run for office and win, it encourages other potential candidates to come off the sidelines and either run themselves or become donors.

"Given the success of Kamala Harris as the highest-ranking Asian American elected official, as well as senators and members of Congress that have done very well over the last decade, we will likely see many more Asian Americans running for office in the future, inspired by those examples," he said.